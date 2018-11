You might have heard the shocking statistic in the news this week that Ireland has the highest rate of suicide in girls under 20 in all of Europe.

The news followed on from warnings from the ISPCC this week that online safety is the “child protection issue of the day”, as their chief exective, John Church gave horrifying examples of the stresses that are surrounding Children these days.

Majella Kennedy is a child psychologist based in Roscrea and joined Trudy on Friday’s show.