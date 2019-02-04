Tipp Today Highlights – Child Psychologist Majella Kennedy On Sex Education

An Oireachtas committee report has found that Relationships and Sexuality Education (RSE) in schools is outdated and in need of an overhaul.

The current curriculum, which was introduced in 1999 has been criticised for not adapting to changes that have taken place in Ireland since its introduction.

In particular, the current delivery of LGBTQI+ education was described as lacking.





Students speaking to RTE have said that some of them used cartoons such as The Simpsons to fill their knowledge gap around sex and relationships.

