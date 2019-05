We heard from Cllr Michael Murphy and Tipperary County Museum curator Marie McMahon about archives from the Clonmel Town Council that they hoped to recover.

The documents were being auctioned at White’s of Dublin in April – and were successfully secured by the Council.

The documents, which date from the late 1690s and early 1710s have now been analysed by Tipperary County Museum archivist Rachel Granville who joined Trudy in studio: