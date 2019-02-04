Tipp Today Highlights – Carrick Professor Warns Against Health Supplement VAT Hike

We heard about concerns around the increase in the VAT rate on health supplements last week.

For four decades, supplements such as vitamins, minerals, probiotics and fish oils have been exempt from VAT.

Well, while we were speaking about this to a health shop retailer last week, my next guest contacted us to say he has been involved in consulting the government on this.





He says he too disagrees with the hikes and is warning that the health impacts of this will be serious.

Carrick-on-Suir’s Professor John Nolan – who is Chair for Human Nutrition Research at the School of Health Science, Waterford Institute of Technology and Founder and Director of the Nutrition Research Centre Ireland – joined Fran on Monday.