A community addiction and mental health service to be launched in Nenagh will be the first in Ireland to offer its services.

Carmha will offer free counselling and support in a community setting for those who are suffering from both mental health and addiction issues together.

Dr Marie Oppeboen, who is a psychiatrist working in mental health and Donal Ryan, a counsellor and psychotherapist joined Fran in our Nenagh Broadcast Centre on Wednesday ahead of a three day event by Carmha this weekend