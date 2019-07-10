Tipp Today Highlights – Can Social Media Sites Be Regulated?

Monday’s show heard about the response on social media to the news that former Taoiseach Brian Cowen had fallen ill last week.

In case you missed it, people took to Facebook, Twitter and other networking sites to actually celebrate and joke about the news of the former TD’s ill health.

The comments, which pretty much entirely mentioned his political career, have been met with harsh criticism from political circles – and more level headed individuals.





It’s also reignited calls to put some sort of regulations on social media sites – in other words, to make Facebook, Twitter and similar companies take responsibilty as publisher for the content that is created on their sites.

This creates a very difficult discussion regarding who could regulate, how they could regulate, and how much regulation is too much regulation?

Silicon Republic journalist Eva Short joined Fran to discuss it.