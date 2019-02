Dr Mary Ryan has criticised the Tipperary Commercial Board for their lack of gender diversity.

Dr Ryan says the board – which was set up recently to support the Tipperary Senior Hurlers – should have equal female representation.

As it stands, the board is exclusively male.





Dr Ryan says this is in line with a lack of coverage and support of women’s sports and she joined Fran on Monday’s show, as did the Captain of the Tipperary Ladies Footballers, Samantha Lambert: