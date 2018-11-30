Tipp Today Highlights – Bullying In The Workplace

Now, bullying is an unfortunate reality of schools.

We all know that – BUT we often neglect that bullying doesn’t stop when someone completes their Leaving Cert – it continues on to adult life.

This can often manifest itself in a workplace where strangers are thrown together in a high-pressure hierarchical setting.





While it makes perfect sense to report a child who is bullying, for many adults it can be belittling and embarrassing to report that they are being bullied.

How common is it and how can we get around it? Well, Anita Furlong is a practicing Counsellor and Psychotherapist and she spoke to Fran on Friday.