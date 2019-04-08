Tipp Today Highlights – Brexit Debate

At the end of this week, Britain is due to leave the European Union with no deal.

While we’re watching it as something of a spectacle, the events in Westminster are encouraging a divide in British society.

My first guests this morning also find themselves on different sides of the Brexit issue.





Fine Gael Cllr Michael Murphy is the Head of the Irish Delegation on the EU Comission on Regions and is, of course, pro-EU.

Borrisoleigh resident but UK native Ian Lawrence voted to leave the EU and recently took part in a two-week long ‘Leave Means Leave’ march from Sheffield to the Houses of Parliament.

The two joined Fran on Monday morning to discuss Brexit.