Tipp Today Highlights – Bishop Of Waterford & Lismore On Fr Colm O’Brien

A priest who served in Tipperary could be on the route to becoming a saint.

Fr Colm O’Brien was a priest based at Ss Peter & Paul in Clonmel for eight years before he died of cancer in 2009, aged 36.

Now, the Bishop of Waterford and Lismore, Alphonsus Cullinan has called a meeting of a hundred people to explore whether his life was marked by the “heroic virtue” which might justify the pursuit of sainthood.





They’re seeking more stories of the priest and are appealing for anyone who has stories of Fr O’brien to contact them – Bishop Cullinan joined Trudy.