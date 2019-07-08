Tipp Today Highlights – Attempts To Rehouse Greyhounds

A new plan to rehome hundreds of grey hounds in Ireland is being rolled out by clubs nationwide including here in Tipperary.

The move is in reaction to the damming Prime Time Investigates report into the numbers of greyhounds culled every year.

Members of the Irish Greyhound Board are due before the Oireachtas Committee on Sport tomorrow to face questions on animal welfare and could face a cut in their funding.





Last night dog owners and breeders met at the Clonmel Greyhound Track to set up a group with the aim of rehoming animals.

Tipp FM’s Trudy Waters was there and joined Fran in studio on Monday.