Tipp Today Highlights – Ashleigh Prout

A number of weeks ago we heard about a fundraising campaign for eleven-year-old Ashleigh Prout.

Ashleigh was born with nervous system genetic disorder neuro-fibro-matosis and later developed scoliosis.

She has double curvature of the spine and last year suffered a stroke while in sixth class at St Oliver’s National School.





Efforts are ongoing to raise funds for her expensive medical treatment and it’s hoped that a 10k walk this weekend can help towards that.

Ashleigh joined Fran in studio on Friday: