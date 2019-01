One of Ireland’s best known faces and voices in entertainment, Aonghus McAnally is bringing a special show on his fourty year career to Tipperary.

The entertainer will be in the Source Theatre in Thurles next month where he’ll cover the progression from his time with the band Mushroom to Wanderly Wagon to The Lyrics Board and up to his appearance as special guest in this year’s Mrs Brown’s Boys New Year’s TV special!

Ahead of that, Aonghus joined Fran on Wednesday.