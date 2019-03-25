Tipp Today Highlights – Annemarie Ryan Running For Council

The March4Tipp has named two of the three candidates they intend to run in this May’s local elections.

Annemarie Ryan and Lisa McGrath are the two who have been named to date, with a third candidate expected to be announced soon.

The group says its campaign aims to change how Council decisions that affect locals are made, and is putting forward a number of independents under the March4Tipp banner.





Annemarie Ryan is a cafe owner in the town and was the first to be announced – she spoke to Fran on Monday.