Tipp Today Highlights – Ambulance Staff take to the picket line

Ambulance staff at South Tipp General are among the 500 striking around the country today.

Members of the Psychiatric Nurses Association picked from 7am until 5pm, only be responding to life threatening emergencies.

Ambulance personnel who belong to the PNA want the HSE to recognise the NASRA trade union, as well as deduct and remit their subscription fee from their pay.

Paramedic, James Ward, is strike Coordinator at the Clonmel hospital. Tipp FM Reporter Mike Gilmore spoke to him from the picket line for Tipp Today