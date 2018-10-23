Tipp Today Highlights – Amanda Stapleton Fund Launch

A host of Kilkenny and Tipperary legends will line out in the game that takes place at The Park in Borrisoleigh.

It’s all in aid of Amanda Stapleton, sister to former Tipp hurler Paddy, who’s been diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor.





Tipperary and Kilkenny met in three All-Ireland finals between 2009 and 2011, and again in the two classic finals of 2014, so we can expect a night of real excitement on the pitch.

The game was launched in Borrisoleigh yesterday morning, and Tipp FM’s Sarah O’ Dwyer was there Tipp Today, she spoke to Amanda’s brother’s Paddy – who’s a former Tipp hurler, and Shane, who you’ll hear first, who’s a broadcaster with Newstalk’s Off the Ball programme. She began by asking them about their sister..