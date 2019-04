Remembering Adam on his 18th is a very special event taking place in Roscrea this weekend.

At the young age of 13 Adam McAndrew passed away suddenly from cardiac arrest following a virus.

Since then his mother has campaigned extensively for widespread CPR training in the community and along with Order of Malta over 10,000 people have been trained up in the past four years.





Adam’s mum Kerry joined Fran in studio to talk about Adam and the special event at the White House in Roscrea this weekend