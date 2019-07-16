Tipp Today Highlights – 50th Anniversary Of Apollo 11 Launch

It’s fifty years to the day since Apollo 11 took off to bring man to the moon for the first time.

In the decades since only a handful of missions have returned.

However – there’s recently been a reawakening of the desire to go back and many are close to doing so.


Trump says he wants the US to be back on the moon by 2024.

SO – when will we see men back on the moon, could we all be living on it in a hundred years, and what’s Ireland’s involvement in the space race?

Editor of Astronomy Ireland, David Moore spoke to Fran on Tuesday.