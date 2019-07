230 new refugees who fled warn torn Syria will be resettled in Tipperary over the next 18 months.

The Premier is already home to 12 families who arrived in Thurles a number of years back and have integrated into the community.

Councillors were informed last week that 45 more families – made up of 230 people will be coming here over the next year or so.





The Director of Housing at Tipperary County Council, Sinead Carr and Thurles Fianna Fail Cllr Seamus Hannafin spoke to Fran on Monday.