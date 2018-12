11-year-old Keeva Delaney was ten when she went on holidays and – to cure the idleness over 24 hours, she wrote a book – as you do!

That same book – Doll’s Complaint, which she also illustrated – has finally been published by her and her family with the aim of raising funds for Cliona’s Foundation.

Keeva took some time off school to join Fran on the line, while Cliona Foundation founder Brendan Ring was in studio to talk about the charity and how important the book’s fundraising will be.