Ultan Nesbit from Centenary Home and Gardens joined Fran on Tipp Today earlier to chat about gardening, weeding questions and to give his recipe for homemade natural weed killer, which proved very popular with listeners throughout the segment.

To make your own natural weed killer, you will need;

5 litres of vinegar

2 cups of epsom salts

1/4 cup of washing up liquid

Mix up and put into a spray bottle.





