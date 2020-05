Telecommunications firm Eir have confirmed that they will no longer be charging customers for their eircom.net email addresses.

This is in light of the Covid 19 outbreak.

The company had planned to charge people €5.99 a month from the beginning of next month, meaning people would be paying almost €72 a year for what was previously a free service.





Roscrea musician Seamus Doran joined Fran on Tipp Today earlier to talk about the decision and how he has found Eir broadband.

Listen back here;