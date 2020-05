Last week, Minister Simon Harris said it’s highly unlikely that weddings with 100 guests can take place this summer, this will bring major changes for the industry.

MaryAnn Vaughan on Tipp Today earlier was joined by celebrant Jacqueline Mullen, Brendan Kearns of Premier Video Productions in Cahir and Laura Jones, the Sales and Marketing Manager of the Clonmel Park Hotel to discuss what these changes will mean for both the industry, couples and their guests.

Listen back here;