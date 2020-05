A bit different from a concert as we know it, last night’s concert for cocooners in Hotel Minella in Clonmel was an unusual, but fun event.

Fran and Muriel were among the performers. For the Family Carers Ireland concert, people remained in their cars and the sound of applause was replaced by car horns.

On Tipp Today earlier, Fran played an interview he did with John Nallen of Hotel Minella and others about the initiative.





Listen back here;