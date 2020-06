Back in April, Adi Roche, the international founder of Chernobyl Children International, joined Fran to talk about the outbreak of Covid 19 in Belarus.

They have since joined forces with UNICEF in Belarus to support vulnerable children and families.

On Tipp Today earlier, Adi again joined Fran to talk about how the virus is being tackled.





For more information or to help out in any way, visit the website here.