Tipp Today: Calls for Government to commit to outer ring road for Tipperary Town

The March4Tipp group is calling on local Oireachtas members to maintain their commitment to a ring road around Tipp town.

Member of the group, Pádraig Culbert outlined the issue to Tipp FM’s Michael Brophy on Tipp Today earlier.

Listen back here;





Tipp FM were also given the following statement from Tipperary County Council;

The progression of the N24 upgrade from Limerick to Waterford is the preferred solution to traffic problems in Tipperary Town as well as a number of large towns such as Clonmel and Carrick-on–Suir. This major project will also transform the connectivity between the Midwest region (including the Limerick Shannon Metropolitan Area) and the South East region (including Waterford and the port of Rosslare).

Two sections of the N24 upgrade are included in the National Development Plan namely :

1. Limerick Junction to Cahir (which will effectively bypass Tipperary Town)

2. Cahir to Waterford

Tipperary County Council and TII, recently appointed Arup Consulting Engineers to carry out the Concept and Feasibility study for the N24 Limerick Junction to Cahir (incl. Tipperary Town) section of the scheme and Arup have now started work on this brief.

We have also asked Arup , as part of their brief , to examine any short term measures that could be taken in the town that would provide some relief to the traffic without undermining the need for the main N24 upgrade.