Beauticians and hair salons are set to re-open on July 20th in phase four of the Government plan.

In the meantime, many people are struggling to maintain treatments or not undo any good work while in lockdown.

Laura Moloney of Laurel Beauty Salon joined Fran and Lynda on Tipp Today earlier with some tips, hints and tricks.





Listen back here;

And you can follow the salon on Instagram here.