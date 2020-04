Aussie Rules and Tipperary footballer Aisling McCarthy recently returned to home soil and has been nominated for the 2020 AFLW Player’s Association ‘Most Valuable Player’ award.

Earlier on Tipp Today, she spoke to Tipp FM Sport’s Jamie O’Flaherty about her sporting passions, her career to date and how the trained physiotherapist from Cahir has signed up to the HSE On Call for Ireland initiative.