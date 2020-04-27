Tipp Today: Aherlow GAA to raise funds for Family Carers Ireland and Irish Wheelchair Association

On Saturday, May 2nd, Aherlow GAA are organising a fundraiser for frontline services.

They are hoping to raise €1,000 and are already well on their way to their target, with the funds going towards Family Carers Ireland Tipperary Services and the Irish Wheelchair Association Tipperary Services.

On May 2nd, Aherlow GAA members and supporters will be walking, running or cycling 2km, donating what they can here and they are also urging people to upload a short video to their Facebook page.





Cllr Richie Molloy of Family Carer’s Ireland spoke to Fran on Tipp Today earlier about the fundraiser.

Listen back here;