With social distancing measures in place, it now looks unlikely that any GAA games will be played this year.

The GAA President John Horan has said that they are looking at losses of €50 million if the 2020 inter county season is wiped out by the Covid 19 pandemic.

Tipperary County Board Secretary Tim Floyd joined Fran on Tipp Today earlier to talk about what this will mean for players and teams.





Listen back here;