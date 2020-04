Gardaí have reported that amidst the lockdown, they have seen a 20% increase in domestic abuse cases and they are urging victims to remember that they may travel outside the 2km travel zone in order to seek help or get to safety.

Kathleen Maher of Ascend Domestic Abuse Services in North Tipperary joined Fran earlier on Tipp Today to talk about how hard being stuck at home can be for those in abusive relationships.

