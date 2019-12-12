Tipp Man Writes About His Time In Clonmel Industrial School

 

Wednesday 11th December 2019

 


Michael Kennedy joined Fran Curry on Tipp Today on his book 990.

Michael worked all over the world as a costume designer and theatrical costumier, rubbing shoulders with actors from Peter O’Toole to Gerard Depardieu. However, the success he saw in life came after a much tougher start. Following the death of his mother, he was sent to the industrial schools in Cappoquin and Ferryhouse until the age of sixteen – and he’s compiled the stories of this time into a new book – 990..

