Tipp Man receives 2024 hospital appointment

A West Tipperary man who has spent four years desperately searching for a diagnosis to distressing neurological symptoms, has revealed his devastation after receiving a letter telling him his appointment to see a specialist for a second opinion will not be until 2024.



Matthew Cahill from Monagee, Cahsel received the letter after his medical team in Cork University Hospital referred him to St Vincents Hospital in Dublin.

The 58 year joined us in studio today informing us he could not believe it when he got the letter in recent weeks.