Tipp Man Promises To Reform IFA If Elected President

The Tipperary man who is in the running to be the next leader of the country’s largest farming organisation says that the future of the IFA is at stake.

Toomevara man Tim Cullinan has made the claim after the first week of voting which saw around a third of branches nationally cast their vote.

Also this week, thousands of farmers locked down Dublin City Centre as they protested as individual farmers, not under any banner organisation, to highlight what they see as the failing of government to support them.





Tim says he’s seeing apathy among members who have lost faith in farming organisations to support them – and he joined Fran on Monday.