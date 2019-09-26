Tipp Garda Reacts To Placing Of Divisional Garda HQ In Ennis

It has been confirmed that the divisional HQ for the new Tipperary and Clare Garda Division will be in Ennis.

That puts the HQ 122 kilometres from the Garda Station in Tipp’s biggest town, Clonmel.

The decision has reportedly drawn huge criticism internally from Tipp rank and file Gardai, with members telling Tipp FM that the move is ‘disgraceful’, shows the system is ‘falling apart’ and demonstrates a ‘lack of political pull in Tipperary’.





Tipperary’s Garda Representative Authority rep is Garda Tom Finnan – he spoke to Fran on Thursday.