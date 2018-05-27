Tipp FM’s Exclusive Podcast – Premier League Review 1st to 6th

With the 2017/18 Premier League season done and dusted. Dan Kennedy does a season review from 1st down to 6th place in the table.

If you want to skip ahead to your team Man City as champs start it off, then Manchester United at 10:35 mins in, Tottenham at 21:06 mins. Liverpool at 31:47 mins, Chelsea at 48:30 and Finally for this section Arsenal at 55:46 mins in.

Any opinions or comments please add them in the comments section.





Keep an eye out for the best of the rest, the teams from 7th to 20th and their season review coming up later this week.