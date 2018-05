In this Tipp FM Exclusive podcast – We preview The Munster Senior Hurling Championship Round 1 match where Tipperary take on Limerick in the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick at 2pm on Sunday.

Stephen Gleeson talks with Tipperary Hurling Manager Michael Ryan, Coach Declan Fanning, Hurlers Cathal Barrett, Ronan Maher and Paidi Feehan, Under 21 Manager Liam Cahill and Kilkenny Hurling Legend DJ Carey about the game.

Have a listen below.