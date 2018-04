An event is taking place this weekend to shine a light on farm safety.

This event is taking place at Gurteen college Roscrea and will feature a number of demonstrations regarding the dangers of slurry, the dangers of quad bikes and handling live stock.

On this mornings Tipp Today Fran was joined in studio today by Angela Hogan who is Embrace Director, Claire Mooney from Teagasc, Imelda Walsh who is North Tipp IFA Chairperson and Peter Gohery who is a farm accident survivor.