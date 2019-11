We’re four days into the month of November now, and for thousands of men across the country that means the first specks of dust are beginning to form on their razors.

Men across the world will be growing out their mustaches this month to raise awareness of and money for research into men’s health issues like prostate and testicular cancer, and men’s suicide.

Some Tipp FM staff members are taking part in the initiative this year and they spoke to Fran on Monday.