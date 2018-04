Tipp FM have been running a promotion for the last month in association with Stakelums Toys Thurles to find a little girl from Tipperary who plays camogie and wants to be part of Tipp FM’s promotional campaign for Tipperary camogie.

We asked you to send in a Whatsapp video to tell us why you should be part of this. It was a really tough and hard decision but we finally choose a winner.

Tipp FMs Amy Ryan went to surprise our winner, 9 year old Saoirse Flannery in her school this morning!