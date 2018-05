Tipperary are taking on Waterford in The Senior Football Championship Quarter Final in Semple Stadium on Saturday at 7pm.

Stephen Gleeson caught up with Tipperary Football Manager Liam Kearns, Coach Shane Stapleton, Tipperary players Evan Comerford and Philip Austin and Chair of the Tipperary Football board Barry O’Brien, to preview this weekends match.

