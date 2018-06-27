Tipp FM Exclusive Interview with Michael Lowry’s Solicitor

Tipperary TD Michael Lowry has described a fantastic result the outcome of his trial on tax offences.

The Independent deputy and his company Garuda were fined a combined 25 thousand euro after being convicted on two charges.He was also restricted from operating as a company director for three years.

The jury could not agree on other charges and the DPP indicated it would not be pursuing them further while the substantive charge of tax evasion was earlier withdrawn by the Judge Nolan.





On this mornings Tipp Today Fran spoke exclusively to his solicitor and fellow Tipperary man Michael Collins.