Tipperary Festival of Science gets underway next week.

Coinciding with National Science Week, the festival will see children engaging in dozens of events in schools, Tippeary libraries, Nenagh Arts centres and some of the third level institutions in the County.

Founder of the Tipperary Festival of Science Dr Maeve Liston says the festival helps to generate interest, excitement and debate about the STEM subjects – she joined Fran on Monday.