October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

It’s estimated that 1 in 9 women in Ireland will develop breast cancer in the course of their lifetime – with 3,100 new cases diagnosed every year.

As part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, women are encouraged to become ‘breast aware’ and educating yourself on what to look out for.





Carolyn Fanning and Valerie Murphy joined Fran in studio to discuss the importance of being breast aware.