‘Where do you think you are?’ Episode 6: Carrigahorig

Listen back to episode 6 of our placenames series, ‘Where do you think you are?’ as we take a trip to Carrigahorig.

In this episode we’ll hear from placenames expert, Dr Pádraig Ó Cearbhaill, locals James Keenan, Nigel Foxton and Helen Fox, and the stories from the Schools’ Collection (which were written down by children in the 1930s) will be ready by 8-year-old Joe Flynn.

The series is being broadcast every Monday as part of Tipp Today, with the support of Tipperary County Council’s Heritage Office and the Heritage Council.





We have previously featured Mullinahone, Roscrea, Skeheenarinky, Bohernanave in Thurles, New Inn and the remaining places in the series are:

Rosegreen

Silvermines

Kilfeacle

Cloughjordan