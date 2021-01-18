‘Where do you think you are?’ Episode 10: Cloughjordan

Listen back to the final episode of our placenames series, ‘Where do you think you are?’ as we take a trip to Cloughjordan.

In this episode we’ll hear from placenames expert, Dr Pádraig Ó Cearbhaill, local men Bawney Hayes and Jim Casey, and the stories from the Schools’ Collection (which were written down by children in the 1930s) will be ready by Cloughjordan National School pupils, Sophie O’Meara, Claudia Deane, Jack Cleary, Juliet O’Connor and Hannah Pearse.

The series is being broadcast every Monday as part of Tipp Today, with the support of Tipperary County Council’s Heritage Office and the Heritage Council.





We have previously featured Mullinahone, Roscrea, Skeheenarinky, Bohernanave in Thurles, New Inn, Carrigahorig, Rosegreen, Silvermines and Kilfeacle. You can listen back to all those episodes in the podcast section of our website or on soundcloud.