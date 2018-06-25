The Rockshield Program was originally developed between 2004 and 2015 by an engineer and inventor John Bourke from Upperchurch in Tipperary.

John set to work devising a program that would help people to identify and observe their emotions and then to transfer them so that they no longer took the persons time , attention and energy.

The program is currently running successfully in Zimbabwe and South Africa. John and his team now feel that it is time this program was embraced in his own country!





Fran visited John, facilitator Joanne and some people that have been helped by the project in hope to find out more about the Rockshield Program.