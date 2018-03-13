Templemore Fire Station Works Now in Doubt!

Templemore Fire station works are now in doubt!



The firm behind the upgrade of Templemore fire station has gone in to liquidation.

Work on the facility is about a third of the way through and so what happens now?

Tipp FMs Deputy of News Pat Murphy was in North Tipp yesterday where he spoke to Tipperary’s Chief Fire Officer Dave Carroll.





Fran was joined on line by Cllr Eddie Moran to find out what happens now.

We also spoke to a caller who believes that local companies should be hired for these kind of jobs.