TD Carol Nolan has resigned from Sinn Féin.

The Offaly TD who represents parts of North Tipp, had been suspended from the party for voting against holding the referendum on abortion.

In her departing statement Carol Nolan said she no longer has a place in a party that she says doesn’t recognise or show genuine respect for the pro-life views of members.





Carol Nolan joined Fran on this mornings Tipp Today.