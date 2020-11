A very rare sight awaited many a rambler who took to the Blueway over the past week.

Three jet black Swans with deep red beaks were spotted at a few locations along the River Suir from down as far as Carrick to close to Clonmel.

Albert Nolan, Treasurer of the Tipperary Branch of Bird Watch Ireland, talks to Fran about the swans and how rare a sight is it to see them in Ireland.